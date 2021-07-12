BNP chief Khaleda signs up for COVID vaccine
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Jul 2021 09:22 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jul 2021 09:24 PM BdST
BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, who recently recovered from COVID-19, has registered for vaccination against the coronavirus.
She completed the registration on Surokkha platform on Jul 8, but no SMS confirming the date and vaccination centre has arrived, said personal physician AZM Jahid Hossain said on Monday.
Staying at her home in Gulshan, she has chosen Sheikh Russel National Gastroliver Institute and Hospital in Mohakhali for the inoculation.
The doctor said Khaleda should be given the vaccine at her home because her going out may lead crowds of her supporters to gather amid the pandemic.
Asked what vaccine she prefers, Dr Jahid said, “Pfizer shots have finished. Now Moderna shots are available. Let’s see what happens.”
The 76-year-old former prime minister was receiving treatment at her home after contracting the coronavirus in mid-April.
She was hospitalised on Apr 27 and later shifted to the coronary care unit as she complained of respiratory distress.
The politician tested negative on May 9, but stayed at the hospital for recovery until Jun 19. She also has diabetes and arthritis.
The BNP chief has been living in her Gulshan residence since the government suspended her imprisonment order in March 2020.
She had served 25 months out of 17 years of prison sentences in two corruption cases involving Zia Orphanage Trust and Zia Charitable Trust.
