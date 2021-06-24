Awami League candidates Mintu, Hashem win bypolls unopposed
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Jun 2021 11:25 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jun 2021 11:25 PM BdST
Two Awami League candidates have been elected unopposed in the bypolls for Dhaka-14 and Cumilla-5 constituencies.
The two returning officers will officially announce the development through a gazette on Friday.
However, no nominees withdrew their nomination papers for Sylhet-3 by-election until Thursday, so all four candidates remain in contention for the constituency.
The uncontested victory by the Awami League’s Aga Khan Mintu was confirmed by Dhaka-14 by-poll’s returning officer Mahfuza Akter on Thursday.
Cumilla-5 by-election returning officer confirmed the victory of the other Awami League candidate, Abu Hashem Khan.
The by-election to Sylhet-3 constituency will be held through Electronic Voting Machines or EMVs on Jul 28 and the campaign will begin on Jul 6.
Israel Hossain, the returning officer for Sylhet-3 by-polls and the local election officer, said no one withdrew their nomination until Thursday’s deadline. So all four candidates are in the race.
The symbols will be allotted on Friday.
The Awami League’s Habibur Rahman, Jatiya Party’s Md Atiqur Rahman, Junaid Mohammad Mia from Bangladesh Congress and independent candidate Shafi Ahmad Chowdhury will battle it out among themselves for Sylhet-3 seat.
