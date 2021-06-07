New Hifazat committee drops Mamunul, but Babunagari stays as chief
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Jun 2021 12:08 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jun 2021 12:08 PM BdST
Hifazat-e Islam has announced a new 33-member central committee, excluding ‘controversial’ leaders such as former Joint Secretary General Mamunul Haque and Organising Secretary Azizul Hoque Islamabadi.
However, the radical group has kept Junaid Babunagari as its chief and Nurul Islam Jihadi as its secretary general.
Nurul Islam announced the new committee from his offices during a press conference at Dhaka’s Al Jamiatul Islamia Makhzanul Uloom Khilgaon.
On Apr 25, Babunagari disbanded the old central committee amid a storm of controversy and criticism.
That night, a new Hifazat committee was announced under the leadership of former committee advisor Muhibullah Babunagari, with Junaid Babunagari as amir and Nurul Islam as secretary general. Salauddin Nanupuri and Mizanur Rahman Chowdhury were also added to the committee.
Mamunul Haque was among more than 50 leaders and activists of the Qawmi madrasa-based organisation, recently arrested after deadly protests during the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s independence from Pakistan.
Some of them are also accused in cases over the mayhem in Dhaka’s Motijheel in May 2013.
