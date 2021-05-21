Former MP Awal remanded in Pallabi murder case
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 May 2021 10:42 PM BdST Updated: 21 May 2021 10:42 PM BdST
A Dhaka court has remanded former Lakshmipur MP MA Awal in police custody over the murder of a man in Dhaka’s Pallabi.
Syed Iftekhar Hossain, an inspector at the Detective Branch of police, produced the chairman of the Islami Ganatantrik Party in court on Friday, seeking a 10-day remand of Awal.
Metropolitan Magistrate Nivana Khair Jessy granted the police four days to grill him and two other suspects -- Noor Mohammad Hasan and Jahirul Islam Babu alias Labu – in custody, said state lawyer Azad Rahman.
Another suspect, “Manik”, was killed in a “gunfight” with the Rapid Action Battalion in Mirpur in the morning.
The RAB arrested Awal early on Thursday from a shrine in Bhairab.
On May 16, 34-year-old Shahinuddin was hacked to death at Road 32 of Pallabi Section 12. The victim’s mother accused 20 people in a murder case filed with the Pallabi Police Station, with Awal identified as the prime suspect.
Shahinuddin was killed over the perpetrators’ attempts to forcibly occupy 10 acres of land in Pallabi’s Alinagar area, she claimed.
