Former MP Awal remanded in Pallabi murder case

Syed Iftekhar Hossain, an inspector at the Detective Branch of police, produced the chairman of the Islami Ganatantrik Party in court on Friday, seeking a 10-day remand of Awal.

Metropolitan Magistrate Nivana Khair Jessy granted the police four days to grill him and two other suspects -- Noor Mohammad Hasan and Jahirul Islam Babu alias Labu – in custody, said state lawyer Azad Rahman.

Another suspect, “Manik”, was killed in a “gunfight” with the Rapid Action Battalion in Mirpur in the morning.

The RAB arrested Awal early on Thursday from a shrine in Bhairab.

Awal is the chairman a former secretary general of the Bangladesh Tarikat Federation and the managing director of Haveli Property Development Limited.

On May 16, 34-year-old Shahinuddin was hacked to death at Road 32 of Pallabi Section 12. The victim’s mother accused 20 people in a murder case filed with the Pallabi Police Station, with Awal identified as the prime suspect.

Shahinuddin was killed over the perpetrators’ attempts to forcibly occupy 10 acres of land in Pallabi’s Alinagar area, she claimed.