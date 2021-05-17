History of Bangladesh will live on, nobody can erase it anymore: Hasina
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 May 2021 05:00 PM BdST Updated: 17 May 2021 05:00 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina says attempts to distort history the way it was done after the killing of the Father of the Nation along with most of his family can no longer be accomplished by anyone.
Hasina reiterated her conviction to build the “Sonar Bangla” that Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had envisioned and said Bangladesh will keep moving forward overcoming all obstacles as it has so far.
While attending a meeting of the Cabinet Division via videoconferencing from the Ganabhaban on Monday, Hasina, a daughter of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, recalled the day of her homecoming after spending almost six years in exile following the murder of her father.
“We have been recognised as a developing country today. We have been able to reach this status after overcoming many hurdles not only from within the country, but also from outside. That is what matters the most.”
Hasina highlighted Bangladesh’s decline following the assassination of Bangabandhu in 1975. “History was totally erased, completely changed.”
“We have now acquired confidence that no one can ever distort Bangladesh’s history again. It can’t be erased.”
Hasina and her younger sister Sheikh Rehana survived the attack on Bangabandhu as they were abroad at that time.
Hasina returned home to Bangladesh on May 17, 1981. Hundreds of thousands of people had shrugged off political adversity to welcome Hasina to Dhaka after she arrived from New Delhi.
Recalling the day, Hasina expressed gratitude to the people of the county and thanked her party members.
