Ex-Bangladesh prime minister Khaleda hospitalised in Dhaka with COVID-19
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Apr 2021 01:00 AM BdST Updated: 28 Apr 2021 01:00 AM BdST
BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, who tested positive for COVID-19, has been admitted to a hospital in Dhaka.
The former prime minister underwent some tests at Evercare Hospital before her hospitalisation on Tuesday night, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said.
“She is stable. More tests are needed. She has sought the blessing of the people,” he said.
The 76-year old politician, who has diabetes and arthritis, was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Apr 11. As many as eight staffers, including her personal carer Fatema Begum, at her home in Dhaka’s Gulshan also tested positive for the disease.
The doctors said her daughter-in-law Dr Zubaida Rahman, the wife of BNP’s acting Chairperson Tarique Rahman, has been overseeing her entire treatment process from London.
Khaleda has been living in her Gulshan residence since the government suspended her imprisonment order in March 2020.
She had served 25 months out of 17 years of prison sentences in two graft cases, involving Zia Orphanage Trust and Zia Charitable Trust.
- Ex-Bangladesh prime minister Khaleda hospitalised in Dhaka with COVID-19
- Nearing 100 days, Biden prepares to govern post-pandemic
- Hifazat’s Babunagari sued over violence in protests against Modi’s visit
- Hifazat-e Islam’s changes are only a charade, says AL leader Nanak
- Hifazat’s Mamunul had links with Aug 21 grenade attack militants: police
- Hifazat was controlling Waz-Mahfil: police
Most Read
- Bashundhara MD Sayem Sobhan faces travel ban in a case that accuses him of abetting suicide
- Woman found dead in Gulshan apartment
- Bangladesh plans to extend virus lockdown by another week
- India is gasping for oxygen in second COVID wave. Should Bangladesh be worried?
- Six diaries found in Gulshan flat linked to case against Bashundhara Group MD
- Bangladesh records highest temperature in 7 years amid heat wave
- Bangladesh drug regulator approves Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik
- India nears 200,000 COVID-19 deaths, army pledges help
- Phoenix Group Chairman Deen Mohammad dies at 83
- Bangladesh logs 78 virus deaths, 3,031 cases in a day