Ex-Bangladesh prime minister Khaleda hospitalised in Dhaka with COVID-19

The former prime minister underwent some tests at Evercare Hospital before her hospitalisation on Tuesday night, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said.

“She is stable. More tests are needed. She has sought the blessing of the people,” he said.

The 76-year old politician, who has diabetes and arthritis, was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Apr 11. As many as eight staffers, including her personal carer Fatema Begum, at her home in Dhaka’s Gulshan also tested positive for the disease.

A team of physicians led by medicine and chest diseases specialist Prof FM Siddique began her medical treatment at her Gulshan residence.

The doctors said her daughter-in-law Dr Zubaida Rahman, the wife of BNP’s acting Chairperson Tarique Rahman, has been overseeing her entire treatment process from London.

Khaleda has been living in her Gulshan residence since the government suspended her imprisonment order in March 2020.

She had served 25 months out of 17 years of prison sentences in two graft cases, involving Zia Orphanage Trust and Zia Charitable Trust.