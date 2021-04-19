Lockdown rules may ease before Eid, says Obaidul Quader
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Apr 2021 03:21 PM BdST Updated: 19 Apr 2021 03:21 PM BdST
The government may relax the lockdown rules prior to the Eid-ul-Fitr to ensure people can maintain their lives and livelihoods, says Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader.
"The government plans to ease lockdown restrictions to ensure people can live their lives and maintain a living. The relaxation of restrictions will also enable people to make their way home for the Eid. Have patience,” Quader said in a news briefing on Monday.
“The government has decided to provide financial assistance for jobless workers, including transport workers. I urged all [Awami League] leaders and activists to distribute relief among the distressed people,” Quader said.
Quader also hailed Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of the 49th founding anniversary of the Krishak League, a unit of the ruling party.
“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken timely decisions and implemented them for the welfare of the agriculture sector and farmers, turning Bangladesh into a country self-sufficient in food,” he said.
He urged Krishak League leaders to follow Bangabandhu’s ideology and stand with farmers. “Like last time, leaders and activists must come forward to help farmers harvest,” said Quader, also the Awami League general secretary.
