Hifazat leader Azizul Hoque remanded for 7 days

The Rapid Action Battalion in a joint drive with the Detective Branch of police arrested Azizul on Sunday after he went to the port city to join a meeting of top Hifazat leaders, said Asaduzzaman Ripon, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

It is the first arrest of a top leader of the radical Islamist group since the violence unleashed by its activists amid protests against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh in March.

Azizul was shown arrested in a case over Hifzat’s mayhem in Dhaka’s Motijheel in 2013, Ripon said. It is one of the many cases over the incident. Azizul was named in four of the cases, according to the police.