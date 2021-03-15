Govt extends freeze on jail sentences of BNP chief Khaleda by 6 months
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Mar 2021 02:18 PM BdST Updated: 15 Mar 2021 02:18 PM BdST
The government has extended a freeze on the jail sentences of BNP chief Khaleda Zia by six months in two corruption cases.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina approved a recommendation submitted by the law ministry on Monday, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said.
The government-imposed two conditions remain in effect: Khaleda will not be able to travel abroad and must receive treatment at home. The home minister said the extension was recommended conditionally.
“Khaleda is allowed to take treatment from specialist doctors at home. She can also visit hospitals if it is needed.”
The 76-year-old former prime minister had served 25 months out of 17 years of prison sentences in two graft cases, involving Zia Orphanage Trust and Zia Charitable Trust, before she was released amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Khaleda's younger brother Shamim Eskander submitted an application to the authorities on Mar 2, seeking a freeze on the jail sentences of Khaleda and permission to let her go abroad for treatment.
The government suspended the sentences of Khaleda twice before for six months each on the condition of receiving treatment at home and not abroad.
The government freed her following the family’s petition on Mar 25 as the coronavirus pandemic spread across Bangladesh.
