Police arrest Noakhali Awami League leader Badal after deadly clashes
Noakhali Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Mar 2021 11:36 PM BdST Updated: 11 Mar 2021 11:36 PM BdST
The police have arrested Mizanur Rahman Badal, a local Awami League leader and former chairman of Companyganj Upazila Parishad, amid simmering tension after deadly clashes between rival factions of the party.
The charges against Badal will be revealed later, the police said after arresting him in Maijdee town on Thursday.
Badal, organising secretary of the ruling party’s Companyganj Upazila unit, has multiple cases against him, said Md Alamgir Hossain, the district’s superintendent of police.
Tension has been running high in Companyganj since Abdul Quader Mirza, mayor of Basurhat Municipality and younger brother of Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, publicly criticised some leaders of the party.
His rivalry with local leaders sprang out in the open at the time as they began organising protests and counter-protests.
Amid the situation, a journalist was shot during clashes between the supporters of Mirza and the followers of Badal at Chaprashirhat Purbo Bazar on Feb 19. He died in hospital the next day.
Khizir Hayat Khan, president of the Awami League’s Companyganj Upazila unit, was assaulted allegedly by Mirza and his men on Monday.
Supporters of Mirza and Khizir clashed on Tuesday during protests against the assault on Khizir. A party worker died in the clashes.
Obaidul Quader on Wednesday warned against violence in Noakhali saying no one will be spared over the deadly clashes.
The road transport and bridges minister on Thursday said the police arrested around 100 people in connection with the clashes.
- Quader threatens action over Noakhali clashes
- Man dies in AL clashes
- Haji Selim may not remain MP
- HC upholds 10-year jail sentence to Haji Selim
- Trump asks 3 Republican groups stop raising money off his name
- 'Menacing force' behind torture of dissidents: BNP
- HT Imam is dead
- Shahid’s seat goes to polls Apr 11
- Police arrest Noakhali Awami League leader Badal after deadly clashes
- Obaidul Quader threatens tough action over deadly Noakhali clashes
- Man dies in clashes between Awami League factions in Noakhali’s Companyganj
- Haji Selim at risk of losing parliament membership after High Court confirms sentence
- Bangladesh court upholds 10-year jail sentence to Haji Selim in wealth case
- Trump demands 3 Republican groups stop raising money off his name
Most Read
- Sylhet MP Mahmud Us Samad Chowdhury dies from COVID
- Travellers from UK to quarantine at Radisson hotel in Dhaka at own expense
- E-passports are issued much earlier as wait for MRPs continues in Chattogram
- Three injured in explosion at Dhaka hotel
- Madrasa teacher arrested over 'assaulting' 8-year old student in Chattogram
- What can Biden’s plan do for poverty? Look to Bangladesh
- Modi to visit Orakandi, a Hindu pilgrimage site
- Experts warn against dropping guard as virus cases trend upwards in Bangladesh
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh logs 1,051 new virus cases, death count tops 8,500