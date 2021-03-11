Obaidul Quader threatens tough action over deadly Noakhali clashes

“No one will be spared (for their involvement in this incident),” the road transport and bridges minister and MP from Noakhali-5 seat said at a press conference in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Clashes erupted between the supporters of Abdul Quader Mirza, mayor of Basurhat municipality, and the followers of former Upazila chairman Mizanur Rahman Badal at Rupali Chattar of Basurhat municipality in Companyganj on Tuesday.

Badal’s men were protesting against Monday’s assault on Kizir Hayat Khan, president of the party’s Companyganj Upazila Unit, allegedly by Mirza.

Amid vandalism and bomb blasts, an Awami League activist named Md Alauddin died while at least 40 others were injured. More than 15 of them suffered bullet injuries.

Mirza, younger brother of Obaidul Quader, is a vice-president of the Awami League’s Noakhali district unit and member of the Companyganj unit’s working committee.

He came into limelight with explosive comments during the recent municipal elections he won as a candidate of the ruling party, raising tension among factions of Companyganj Awami League that finally led to deadly clashes.

On Feb 19, a journalist, Burhan Uddin Mujakker, was shot during clashes between the supporters of Mirza and Badal at Chaprashirhat Purbo Bazar in Companyganj. He died at hospital a day later.

On Wednesday, Quader mourned Alauddin and Mujakker, extending sympathy to their families.

“The death of a party worker in clashes is very unfortunate. Those involved in the Companyganj incident will face stern action. Those involved in violence will be brought to justice irrespective of their identity,” he added.

The Awami League general secretary said he had spoken to Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed, RAB Director General Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun and other top officials of the law enforcement about the situation in Companyganj.

Many people have been arrested and the drive to catch the others was under way, he added.

He also said the Awami League has ordered its Noakhali District Unit to investigate the clashes and submit a report, based on which the party will take organisational steps.