Gatherings banned in Basurhat as AL factions call rallies after deadly clashes

Md Ziaul Haque Mir, executive officer of Companyganj Upazila, passed the order with the powers he has under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure or CrPC on Sunday.

No meetings or gatherings will be allowed from 6am to 6pm on Monday, according to the order.

The authorities deployed police personnel at Basurhat Bazar and other key points following the order.

Companyganj Police Station OC Mir Zahidul Haque Rony said additional forces were sent from the city. “The law enforcers have taken necessary preparations for tackling a possible situation.”

Burhan Uddin Mujakker, 25, the Companyganj Upazila correspondent of the daily Bangladesh Samachar and online news portal Barta Bazar, died on the treatment table in Dhaka on Saturday after being shot during clashes between the factions of the ruling party on Friday.

The followers of Abdul Quader Mirza, mayor of Basurhat municipality, clashed with the supporters of Mizanur Rahman Badal, a former chairman of Companyganj Upazila council, at Chaprashirhat Bazar over Mirza’s recent comments and activities, including a general strike.

Despite being a candidate of the Awami League, he made remarks against the ruling party leaders and local MPs, including his elder brother Obaidul Quader, general secretary of the ruling party and MP of Noakhali-5 seat. Badal is a loyalist of Obaidul Quader.

Mirza called a rally for Monday at 2:30pm commemorating Mujakker and demanding justice for the journalist at Rupali Chattar in the municipality.

Badal also called a rally at the same venue at 3pm against Mirza’s “false” remarks about party leaders.