DSCC Mayor Taposh brushes off Khokon’s criticism as ‘insignificant’ remarks

“If someone says something out of personal resentment, I don’t think responding to that would be proper for someone in a responsible position,” Taposh said on Sunday.

Khokon made the remarks when he joined the demonstrating traders, who suffered losses due to DSCC’s eviction drive in Gulistan’s Fulbaria Market, outside the Supreme Court on Saturday.

Khokon laid into his successor, questioning his competence to hold the office of Dhaka South.

“Taposh has transferred billions of taka from DSCC to the Modhumoti Bank that he owns and invested this money on different individuals and organisations to draw tens of millions in profits,” Khokon alleged.

“On the other hand, poor DSCC employees are not being paid for months due to a lack of funds, which also caused many city corporation development projects to shut down.”

He then said Taposh has failed to run the city corporation. “Taposh is unit to continue as mayor as per section 9(2)(h), under Chapter 2, Part 2 of the [Local Government] City Corporation Act, 2009.”

Mayor Taposh could not be reached for comment on Saturday but he gave his reaction after paying his respects to the Father of the Nation at Dhanmondi 32 on the occasion of Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day.

On Khokon’s claims that Taposh was ‘incompetent’ to serve as mayor, he said, “This is his personal opinion, it does not carry any significance.”

And "there is no realistic ground for this claim”, Taposh said about the allegation that he was not paying the staff.