Most mayoral candidates in Bangladesh municipal elections are businessmen
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Dec 2020 07:35 PM BdST Updated: 26 Dec 2020 07:35 PM BdST
Most of the mayoral candidates in the first phase of municipal elections are businessmen.
The others include farmers, lawyers, teachers, contractors and physicians, according to their affidavits published by the Election Commission on its website ahead of Monday’s elections.
The EC published affidavits of 82 out of 90 candidates in the phase. One of them is a teacher with distinguished pedigree – a PhD, while the educational qualifications of seven others are very basic.
The municipal polls will be held in four phases this year. The voting in the first phase in 24 municipalities will continue through electronic machines from 8 am to 4 pm Monday.
More than 1,000 candidates are vying for the posts of mayor and councillor in the first phase.
The Awami League and the BNP have nominated mayoral candidates in all municipalities.
- Most mayoral candidates in municipal polls are businessmen
- Pardons an expression of grievance for Trump
- Trump pardons Manafort, Stone and Kushner
- Biden assails Trump over handling of Russia hack
- Trump threatens to veto COVID aid bill
- Trump’s future: tons of cash, plenty of spending options
- Biden's inaugural will be mostly virtual
- Be tolerant: Hasina to AL
Most Read
- Popular actor Abdul Kader passes away
- Boston doctor reports serious allergic reaction after getting Moderna’s COVID vaccine
- Major shuffle in the top brass of Bangladesh Army
- UK increasingly isolated as US restricts travel
- Saudi Arabia crown prince receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
- Bangladesh logs 834 new virus cases, lowest daily tally in 7 months
- BGB asks BSF to destroy ‘armed camps of Chattogram Hill Tracts parties in Mizoram’
- China to leapfrog US as world's biggest economy by 2028: think tank
- Robi Axiata surges 50% on market debut
- ‘Intentional’ explosion in Downtown Nashville damages buildings, officials say