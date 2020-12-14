BNP show-causes Hafiz Uddin, Shakwat Mahmud over alleged breach of discipline
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Dec 2020 11:34 PM BdST Updated: 14 Dec 2020 11:34 PM BdST
The BNP has served show-cause notices on its vice chairmen M Hafiz Uddin Ahmed and Shawkat Mahmud for breaching 'party discipline'.
The notices were served on them on Monday, said BNP's Senior Joint Secretary Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.
"Shawkat Mahmud must respond in writing to the party's central office within 72 hours and Hafiz Uddin Ahmed within five days explaining why organisational action will not be taken against them over the allegations that they misled party leaders and workers by using the party's name," he said.
The charges levelled at Hafiz Uddin, a retired major, include 'dividing up the party to become its secretary general', failure to carry out the responsibilities handed by the top brass, particularly the task of monitoring Krishak Dal, according to the notice.
He is also accused of being disrespectful towards senior party leaders in his speeches at different times.
Hafiz Uddin was the secretary general of the 'reformist' section of the BNP during the 2007-8 army-controlled caretaker government.
Shawkat Mahmud, former president of a faction of the Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (pro-BNP), was made the party's vice chairman at the party's sixth national council in 2016. He was previously a member of the BNP chairperson's advisory council.
Shawkat, a former president and general secretary of the National Press Club, is also the acting convener of the BNP-backed Sammilita Peshajibi Parishad or Joint Professional Council.
- Pressure on Biden for a diverse administration grows intense
- SC rejects Texas suit over election results
- Statue vandalism case against Khaleda, Tarique rejected
- Trump supporters become more threatening
- Trump administration passed on securing more Pfizer vaccine
- Ron Johnson questions virus science
- Biden picks Becerra to lead health and human services
- Rohingya relocation will thwart repatriation: BNP
Most Read
- Hifazat-e Islam Secretary General Qasemi dies
- Bangladesh to suspend flights for COVID certificate breach
- Hifazat-e Islam is becoming ‘neo-Razakar’, says Sajeeb Wazed Joy
- BTRC gets Shyam Sunder Sikder as new chairman
- Families of martyred intellectuals await justice 7 years after verdict against Mueen, Ashraf
- President Hamid, PM Hasina pay homage to martyred intellectuals
- Discovery of OC Pradip’s drug links led to Sinha murder: RAB
- Bangladeshi man sentenced to death for killing girlfriend in Singapore hotel in 2018
- Ivermectin shows promise in treatment of COVID-19 patients: icddr,b
- Chattogram court sentences 8 to death for murdering a child after rape in 2018