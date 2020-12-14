BNP show-causes Hafiz Uddin, Shakwat Mahmud over alleged breach of discipline

The notices were served on them on Monday, said BNP's Senior Joint Secretary Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

"Shawkat Mahmud must respond in writing to the party's central office within 72 hours and Hafiz Uddin Ahmed within five days explaining why organisational action will not be taken against them over the allegations that they misled party leaders and workers by using the party's name," he said.

The charges levelled at Hafiz Uddin, a retired major, include 'dividing up the party to become its secretary general', failure to carry out the responsibilities handed by the top brass, particularly the task of monitoring Krishak Dal, according to the notice.

He is also accused of being disrespectful towards senior party leaders in his speeches at different times.

The former army officer has served as vice chairman of the BNP over a long period of time. He was also the water resources minister during the four-party coalition government led by Khaleda Zia.

Hafiz Uddin was the secretary general of the 'reformist' section of the BNP during the 2007-8 army-controlled caretaker government.

Shawkat Mahmud, former president of a faction of the Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (pro-BNP), was made the party's vice chairman at the party's sixth national council in 2016. He was previously a member of the BNP chairperson's advisory council.

Shawkat, a former president and general secretary of the National Press Club, is also the acting convener of the BNP-backed Sammilita Peshajibi Parishad or Joint Professional Council.