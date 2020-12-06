AL sees ‘ulterior motive’ in statue debate, BNP alleges ‘government plot’
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Dec 2020 09:44 PM BdST Updated: 06 Dec 2020 10:20 PM BdST
The “dispute and debate” over statue has been created “deliberately”, the Awami League has said, while the BNP has alleged that the government is “out to destabilise the country”.
“Surely there has been a political motive,” said Obaidul Quader, general secretary of the ruling party, on Sunday after a statue of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was defaced in Kushtia.
Speaking at an extended meeting of the party’s Narsingdi unit via video call, he asked why the Islamists in Bangladesh raised questions about statues suddenly when other Muslim countries have sculpture as well.
“We must remain united against the political motive of the communal forces,” he said.
“We will not compromise after the audacity they have shown…Beat them up whenever you see them,” said the organisation’s President Al-Nahean Khan Joy at a protest programme on the Dhaka University campus.
Referring to the incidents, the party’s Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said at a discussion in Dhaka on Sunday that these were “parts of a government conspiracy to destabilise the country”.
“This government has destroyed Bangladesh. Now they are conspiring again,” he said.
“They want to throw the country into chaos again. They want to repress the soldiers of democracy by scapegoating them,” he added.
