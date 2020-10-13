BNP leader Rizvi hospitalised after heart attack

He felt chest pain when he got on to his car after leaving a human-chain demonstration of the party’s worker wing Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal outside the National Press Club on Tuesday afternoon, his aide Arifur Rahman Tushar said.

He was rushed to Kakrail’s Islami Bank Hospital and then taken to Dhanmondi’s Labaid Hospital.

The doctors have kept the BNP senior joint secretary general under intensive care at the Coronary Care Unit, Tushar said.

Dr AZM Zahid Hossain, a former leader of pro-BNP Doctors' Association of Bangladesh, said Rizvi had suffered a heart attack.

“His condition is critical and it’s difficult to say anything at the moment,” the doctor said

The BNP leader is being treated under the supervision of cardiologist Professor APM Sohrabuzzaman at the hospital.

The medical board of the hospital would sit in the evening to discuss his condition, Dr Zahid said.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir visited Rizvi at the hospital in the afternoon.

He spoke to Rizvi’s wife Anjuman Ara and informed BNP’s Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman in London of the development over the phone.

“I’ve spoken to the doctors. We are hopeful that he will recover,” Fakhrul said.