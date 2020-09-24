Youths share ideas with policymakers in CRI’s ‘Let’s talk’ on COVID-19

Young Bangla, the youth platform of the Centre for Research and Information or

CRI, organised the talks to discuss ways to beat the post-COVID-19 socio-economic crisis.

The young minds urged the policymakers to allow them to engage in cultural activities citing the effects of housebound lives.

In one of the seven episodes, the participants recommended forming a cultural council with the help of the foreign ministry and cultural affairs ministry.

The youths asked for measures to decentralise cultural activities and sensitise the members of the public about copyright and royalty issues. Private organisations, they added, also need to hold cultural events.

The youths suggested that the government make a national database of volunteer organisations and their members.

The young participants felt the need for training in modern technologies to develop skills fit for the job market.

They asked for free internet data to facilitate remote learning amid the pandemic.

They also recommended appointing a career councillor at every high school to help the students solve their problems and guide them towards developing skills.

Saima Wazed Hossain, the vice-chairperson of CRI, joined the three-day talks during the concluding episode on Sep 6.

The autism expert called for giving the youth a chance to take Bangladesh forward.

She referred to how her grandfather Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman became the founding father of the nation after getting involved in politics to safeguard the interests of his community.

The daughter of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina urged all to change their view that the youth “know less”.