Youths share ideas with policymakers in CRI’s ‘Let’s talk’ on COVID-19
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Sep 2020 03:38 AM BdST Updated: 24 Sep 2020 03:38 AM BdST
Young people have shared their innovative ideas on tackling different impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic with the policymakers in the latest iteration of ‘Let’s Talk’.
Young Bangla, the youth platform of the Centre for Research and Information or
CRI, organised the talks to discuss ways to beat the post-COVID-19 socio-economic crisis.
The young minds urged the policymakers to allow them to engage in cultural activities citing the effects of housebound lives.
The youths asked for measures to decentralise cultural activities and sensitise the members of the public about copyright and royalty issues. Private organisations, they added, also need to hold cultural events.
The youths suggested that the government make a national database of volunteer organisations and their members.
The young participants felt the need for training in modern technologies to develop skills fit for the job market.
They also recommended appointing a career councillor at every high school to help the students solve their problems and guide them towards developing skills.
Saima Wazed Hossain, the vice-chairperson of CRI, joined the three-day talks during the concluding episode on Sep 6.
The autism expert called for giving the youth a chance to take Bangladesh forward.
The daughter of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina urged all to change their view that the youth “know less”.
