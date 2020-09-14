Sacked Jubo League leader Samrat charged with laundering Tk 1.95bn
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Sep 2020 04:28 AM BdST Updated: 14 Sep 2020 04:28 AM BdST
Police have charged expelled Jubo League leader Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat with smuggling Tk 1.95 billion out of Bangladesh.
The Criminal Investigation Department or CID of police also named his associate Enamul Haque Arman as his accomplice in the alleged laundering to Singapore and Malaysia.
Rashedur Rahman, a sub-inspector of CID, filed the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
Samrat earned the money through illegal activities between Dec 27, 2014 and Aug 9, 2019, according to the charges.
He used Arman to hide the source of the income and launder the money abroad, the police alleged.
Samrat and Arman had visited several countries, including Singapore, Malaysia, Dubai, and Hong Kong in dozens of trips between 2011 and 2019, according to the case.
The law enforcers arrested the duo during a crackdown on illegal casinos around a year ago.
Samrat has been accused in several cases on different charges, including illegal arms and drugs.
The Anti-Corruption Commission is also investigating allegations of amassing illegal wealth against Samrat.
- Samrat charged with Tk 1.95bn laundering
- BNP picks for Dhaka-5, Naogaon-6 vote
- DHS downplayed threats from Russia and white supremacists
- How exiled critics of Thai king are fuelling a revolt
- How Trump campaign lost its cash advantage
- Trump casts himself as the defender of white America
- Trump calls Biden 'stupid'
- Monirul, Helal bag AL tickets for by-polls
Most Read
- ICC sees ‘no problem’ with Shakib’s enlistment on LPL auction
- Actor Sadek Bachchu goes on life support with COVID-19 illness
- Indian Home Minister Amit Shah admitted to hospital again
- New Jersey-based Bayshore pulls diabetes drug produced by Beximco
- Six get death for double murder in Tangail
- Bangladesh counts 1,476 virus cases, 31 deaths in a day
- Police officer Azizur Rahman Chowdhury dies of COVID-19
- Father Timm, an educator and friend of Bangladesh, dies at 97
- Bangladesh eases domestic air travels in pandemic
- Oxygen grows scarce in some parts of India as coronavirus cases rise