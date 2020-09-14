Sacked Jubo League leader Samrat charged with laundering Tk 1.95bn

The Criminal Investigation Department or CID of police also named his associate Enamul Haque Arman as his accomplice in the alleged laundering to Singapore and Malaysia.

Rashedur Rahman, a sub-inspector of CID, filed the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Samrat earned the money through illegal activities between Dec 27, 2014 and Aug 9, 2019, according to the charges.

He used Arman to hide the source of the income and launder the money abroad, the police alleged.

Samrat and Arman had visited several countries, including Singapore, Malaysia, Dubai, and Hong Kong in dozens of trips between 2011 and 2019, according to the case.

The law enforcers arrested the duo during a crackdown on illegal casinos around a year ago.

Samrat has been accused in several cases on different charges, including illegal arms and drugs.

The Anti-Corruption Commission is also investigating allegations of amassing illegal wealth against Samrat.