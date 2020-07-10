Former Bangladesh home minister Sahara Khatun MP dies at Bangkok aged 77

The MP from Dhaka-18 breathed her last at 11:25pm BdST on Thursday, said her aide and relative Anisur Rahman, who was accompanying her there.

Party chief Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has mourned her longtime confidante Sahara.

President Md Abdul Hamid said in a condolence message that Bangladesh has lost a dedicated politician through the death of Sahara Khatun.

Sahara Khatun was admitted to a hospital in Dhaka on Jun 2 with a fever, allergy and other preexisting conditions and later moved to the intensive care unit when her condition deteriorated.

She was flown to Thailand and admitted to Bumrungrad Hospital last Monday.

A member of the Awami League's presidium, Sahara Khatun is a three-time MP from the Dhaka seat.

She was made the home minister in 2009 and later served as the post and telecommunication minister.