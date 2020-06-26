Reserved-seat MP Ferdousi Islam contracts COVID-19

She is currently isolating at her flat in NAM Bhaban.

Speaking to bdnews24.com on Friday, Ferdousi said, "My sample was collected for a test on Jun 22. The report came back positive on Jun 24."

Ferdousi had developed symptoms of the disease, including a fever. “The temperature is lower than before. A few other members of my family have also come down with fevers. Their samples have been sent for testing today."

As many as 16 lawmakers have been afflicted with the novel coronavirus infection, three of whom are members of the cabinet. But Ferdousi is the first reserved-seat MP to contract the disease.

After his death, the test result of technocrat State Minister Sheikh Md Abdullah's indicated that he was infected with COVID-19 as well.

All the lawmakers who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 so far are members of the Awami League, except Mokobbir Khan. Many of them have since recovered from the ailment.