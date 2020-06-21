Former home minister Sahara Khatun’s health 'improving'
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Jun 2020 02:47 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jun 2020 02:47 PM BdST
Former home minister Sahara Khatun’s condition is improving during treatment at Dhaka's United Hospital, according to her aide Anisur Rahman.
The 77-year-old has been in hospital care for more than three weeks and was moved into intensive care after her health deteriorated.
“We met her on Sunday morning and spoke to her doctors. She’s recovering from most of her ailments,” Rahman told bdnews24.com.
“We still can’t say that she’s out of danger as she continues to be under observation for 72 hours, but the oxygen level in her body has improved. She’s likely to be shifted to a normal bed within one or two days provided her condition remains stable.”
Sahara was admitted to United Hospital on Jun 2 with a fever, allergy and other preexisting conditions.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is keeping a close eye on her treatment, according to senior Awami League leaders.
A member of the Awami League's presidium, Sahara Khatun is a three-time MP from the Dhaka-18 seat. She was made the home minister in 2008 and later served as the post and telecommunication minister.
