Former minister Khandaker Mosharraf tests positive for COVID-19
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Jun 2020 04:46 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jun 2020 04:46 PM BdST
Former local government minister Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
His entire family went through COVID-19 tests but only his sample came out positive, his son-in-law Habibe Millat, a member of parliament, said. “He [Mosharraf] has no symptoms of the disease though,” Millat said.
Mosharraf, an MP from the Faridpur-3 seat, went into home quarantine.
A presidium member of the ruling Awami League, Mosharraf was in the cabinet for two consecutive terms since 2009.
