State Minister Abdullah who died in hospital care tested positive for COVID-19

Abdullah's COVID-19 test result came back positive after his death, said Khalid, adding that the state minister's body is being taken to Gopalganj for burial.

The technocrat minister fell ill at his Bailey Road home on Saturday night and was subsequently taken to the Combined Military Hospital. He later died of a "heart attack", according to his aide Khandaker Yasir Arafat said.

But Awami League Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak told reporters on Saturday that measures would be taken in line with health directives on conducting coronavirus testing.

Having worked as the parliamentary representative of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Gopalganj-3 constituency several times, he took charge of the ministry as state minister after the 2018 election.

President Md Abdul Hamid and Hasina have mourned the state minister.

Born at Kekania in Gopalganj on Sept 8, 1945, Abdullah was the third among seven children of Sheikh Mohammad Matiur Rahman and Rabeya Khatun.

He graduated from Azam Khan College in Khulna in 1966 and obtained MCom and MA degrees from the Dhaka University after independence. He also completed LLB.

Starting his career as a school headmaster, he later switched to the legal profession.

Abdullah passed the Bangladesh Civil Service exams in 1973 but opted for politics and eventually became the general secretary of the Awami League’s Gopalganj unit. He had been working as the religious affairs secretary of the ruling party’s central committee as well.