In memory of Mohammed Nasim

Mohammed Nasim, who served Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in different cabinet roles, died at the age of 72 on Saturday. bdnews24.com retrieved some memorable photos from its archives to pay tribute to the Awami League stalwart.

22 November 2005: JSD President Hasanul Haq Inu and Awami League leader Mohammed Nasim shake hands at a grand rally at Paltan Maidan in Dhaka. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

12 September 2006: Police beat Awami League activists as Mohammed Nasim ducks for cover from fierce baton-charges at Russell Square during an opposition programme to besiege the Prime Minister's Office. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

13 September 2006: Former home minister Mohammed Nasim shows journalists the injuries he suffered in police action during the opposition's move to besiege the Prime Minister’s Office. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

13 September 2006: Sajeeb Wazed, son of Awami League chief Sheikh Hasina, visits AL leader Mohammed Nasim in hospital. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

5 February 2007: Awami League leader and former home minister Mohammed Nasim, arrested by joint forces, was produced before the CMM’s Court in Dhaka. Photo: Mustafiz Mamun

5 February 2007: Mohammed Nasim, arrested by joint forces, was produced before the CMM’s Court in Dhaka. Photo: Mustafiz Mamun

3 June 2007: Mohammed Nasim is taken to court from jail. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

19 August 2008: Awami League leader and former home minister Mohammed Nasim leaves LabAid Hospital for treatment in Singapore. Photo: Mustafiz Mamun

26 May 2013: Awami League leader Mohammed Nasim at a press conference in the party’s Dhanmondi office.

10 March 2014: The then health minister Mohammed Nasim speaks about the country’s first bone-marrow transplant centre during a media conference in Dhaka.

18 September 2015: Health Minister Mohammed Nasim speaks to journalists outside the Dhaka University’s Arts Building during the medical and dental admission tests.

8 December 2015: Health Minister Mohammed Nasim at an awards ceremony at Dhaka’s Sonargaon Hotel.

12 March 2017: Health Minister Mohammed Nasim speaks at a press conference after a meeting of the 14-party alliance at the Awami League president’s political office in Dhanmondi.

9 October 2017: Health Minister Mohammed Nasim speaks at a press conference on cholera vaccination for Rohingya refugees.

5 April 2018: Health Minister Mohammed Nasim visits an injured Titumir College student, Rajib Hossain, who lost an arm to a bus crash, at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

25 April 2018: At a roundtable organised by bdnews24.com in partnership with Unicef in Dhaka, Health Minister Mohammed Nasim announced a pledge to cut the child mortality rate to zero.

4 November 2019: Conjoined twins Rabeya and Rokaiya at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Their parents received a grant from the prime minister which was handed over to them by Health Minister Mohammed Nasim.