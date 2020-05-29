‘Beyond the Pandemic’ streams Saturday with focus on reopening Bangladesh
Published: 29 May 2020 04:07 PM BdST Updated: 29 May 2020 04:07 PM BdST
‘Beyond the Pandemic,’ an online discussion programme organised by the Awami League, will focus on the challenges of restarting the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic in its third episode.
The webinar, moderated by the prime minister's Special Assistance Shah Ali Farhad, will stream live on social media at 8:30 pm on Saturday.
The Awami League's Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Finance and Planning Secretary Wasika Ayesha Khan, Deputy Campaign Secretary Aminul Islam Amin, State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain along with parliamentarians Mashrafe Bin Murtaza and Ahsanul Islam Titu are set to join the discussion.
The programme, which is streamed on the Awami League's official Facebook page, draws attention to the government's initiatives to tackle the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
Ordinary people can post their questions for the discussants to the comments section of the live stream on Facebook. The programme aims to give the general public a platform to convey their hopes and expectations to the government and the Awami League, according to its organisers.
The first instalment of the programme aired on May 15 with an emphasis on creating public awareness about the pandemic.
In its second episode, the discussion centred around relief efforts during the coronavirus crisis with Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader joining the webinar.
