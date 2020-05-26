BNP chief Khaleda celebrates Eid with family at Gulshan residence

The BNP chairperson exchanged greetings with family members, relatives and party leaders amid the coronavirus outbreak. Party leaders and activists did not crowd in front of the house, officials at her office said.

She was sentenced to a total of 17 years behind bars in two graft cases on Feb 8, 2018. She spent her first and second Eid in jail before she was transferred to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University for treatment.

After serving 25 months behind bars, the former prime minister was released on Mar 25 through an executive order on 'humanitarian grounds'.

Khaleda returned her home, styled ‘Feroza’, after being released from jail and she has been staying there since then.

Khaleda’s younger brother Shamim Eskander and his wife Kaniz Fatema met her on Monday morning. They spent time with her until 1pm. Her sister Selima Islam later visited the house, an official with knowledge of the matter told bdnews24.com.

The party's acting Chairperson and Khaleda's son Tarique Rahman spoke to her over phone from London in the morning, the official said.

Khaleda also spoke to Zubaida Rahman, the wife of Tarique, two grandchildren and late son Arafat Rahman Coco’s wife Sharmila Rahman Sithi on phone.

BNP’s standing committee members exchanged Eid greetings with her around 7:30pm on Monday.

She spoke on phone with close relatives who could not meet her at Feroza.

Khaleda’s meals were cooked at home following instructions from the physicians. Relatives also brought home-cooked food for her, the official said.

The 75-year-old politician is suffering from a combination of rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, ophthalmological and dental ailments. Her recovery will take time, according to the medical board that was formed for Khaleda’s treatment.