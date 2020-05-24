Shahiduzzaman first Bangladesh MP to recover from COVID-19
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 May 2020 03:44 AM BdST Updated: 24 May 2020 03:44 AM BdST
Md Shahiduzzaman Sarker, the first Bangladeshi MP to have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, has recovered from the respiratory illness.
The last two tests on samples from the Naogaon-2 MP came back negative, the latest of which was made available on Saturday, his aide Nurul Absar said.
The chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on power, energy and mineral resources, Shahiduzzman, has been in isolation at his NAM Bhaban flat.
The 65-year-old former whip also has diabetes.
