Mockbul Hossain, ex-Dhaka MP and Awami League leader, dies from COVID-19

Published: 24 May 2020 10:02 PM BdST Updated: 24 May 2020 10:11 PM BdST

Former MP from Dhaka and Awami League leader Mockbul Hossain has died from coronavirus infection.

The owner of MH Samorita Medical College and Hospital breathed his last at the Combined Military Hospital in the capital on Sunday night, his aide Fazlur Rahman told bdnews24.com.

He had also founded Dhaka International University, City University, Alhaj Mockbul Hossain University College, Mohammadpur Kendrio Biswabidyalaya College and scores of other educational institutions.

He was elected to parliament in 1996 from Dhaka-9. He also owns Sandhani Life Insurance and Purabi General Insurance among a host of other business concerns.

