Trump says he is considering restoring some funding to WHO, no decision made
>> Reuters
Published: 17 May 2020 08:38 AM BdST Updated: 17 May 2020 08:38 AM BdST
US President Donald Trump said on Saturday his administration was considering numerous proposals about the World Health Organisation, including one in which Washington would pay about 10% of its former level.
In a posting on Twitter, Trump underscored that no final decision had been made and that US funding for the global health agency remained frozen.
Trump suspended US contributions to the WHO on April 14, accusing it of promoting China's "disinformation" about the coronavirus outbreak and saying his administration would launch a review of the organisation. WHO officials denied the claims and China has insisted it was transparent and open.
Fox News, citing a draft letter, reported late on Friday that Trump was poised to restore partial funding to the WHO, matching China's assessed contribution.
The United States was the WHO's biggest donor. If the United States matches China's contribution, as the Fox report indicated, its new funding level will be about one-tenth its previous funding amount of about $400 million per year.
Responding to criticism about resuming payments, Trump said, "This is just one of numerous concepts being considered under which we would pay 10% of what we have been paying over many years, matching much lower China payments. Have not made final decision. All funds are frozen."
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Does ivermectin work against COVID-19? Some say yes
- Muslims attack Hindu man over Facebook post, clash with police in Bhola again
- Bangladesh issues alert as depression intensifies over Bay of Bengal
- Bangladesh's virus caseload nears 21,000, death toll hits 314
- Gilead to end coronavirus drug trials, adding to access worry
- Musician Azad Rahman dies in Dhaka at 76
- Warning Signal No. 2 as depression turns into cyclone ‘Amphan’
- Bangladesh firm Z&Z says its fabric can kill coronavirus within two minutes
- Shoppers shy away from Dhaka street hawkers who brave ban, coronavirus scare
- Government orders revision of lists of coronavirus cash aid beneficiaries after ‘irregularities’