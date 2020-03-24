Rizvi asks supporters not to crowd at BSMMU as Khaleda is set to be freed amid virus outbreak
Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has urged the BNP leaders and activists not to crowd at the BSMMU hospital, from where their chief Khaleda Zia is set to be freed from incarceration amid a coronavirus outbreak.
He made the call as around 50 supporters and dozens of media workers gathered at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University after the government announced the decision to grant her a six-month conditional release on Tuesday.
The BSMMU authorities asked the crowds to disperse through loudspeaker as the country is under a virtual lockdown with strict measures imposed for social distancing to stop the spread of the virus.
“Please take care of your own health,” Rizvi, the senior joint secretary general of the BNP, told the leaders and activists at the time.
“You must focus on measures to save your own lives. Don’t crowd here unnecessarily. I request the leaders and activists to be in isolation and not to crowd here,” he added.
“Because she is already ill,” he pointed out.
