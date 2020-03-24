Govt to release Khaleda Zia from prison conditionally amid shutdown over coronavirus threat
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Mar 2020 04:22 PM BdST Updated: 24 Mar 2020 04:55 PM BdST
The government has decided to suspend BNP chief Khaleda Zia’s sentence and release her from prison conditionally.
Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Anisul Huq announced the decision in a press briefing on Tuesday afternoon.
The conditions are Khaleda Zia would have to receive treatment at her Dhaka home and that she would not be able to travel abroad, the law minister said.
The conditions will come into effect when the Ministry of Home Affairs releases her.
Khaleda has been in prison since February 2018 after she was sentenced to a total of 17 years in two corruption cases. Her sentences will be suspended for six months.
