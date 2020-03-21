AL candidate Shafiul wins Dhaka-10 by-election, turnout 5.28pc
Business leader Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin, the Awami League candidate for the Dhaka-10 parliamentary seat, has won the by-election after bagging 15,955 votes with the coronavirus outbreak hitting the turnout hard.
His nearest rival, the BNP’s Sheikh Rabiul Alam, got 817 votes as a total of 16,995 voters or 5.28 percent out of over 320,000 cast their votes in the constituency on Saturday.
