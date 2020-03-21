Home > Politics

AL candidate Shafiul wins Dhaka-10 by-election, turnout 5.28pc

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 21 Mar 2020 08:39 PM BdST Updated: 21 Mar 2020 08:39 PM BdST

Business leader Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin, the Awami League candidate for the Dhaka-10 parliamentary seat, has won the by-election after bagging 15,955 votes with the coronavirus outbreak hitting the turnout hard.

His nearest rival, the BNP’s Sheikh Rabiul Alam, got 817 votes as a total of 16,995 voters or 5.28 percent out of over 320,000 cast their votes in the constituency on Saturday.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

AL’s Shafiul bags 15,955 votes, wins

Dhaka-10 goes to polls Saturday

Dhaka-10 goes to polls Saturday

Subrata, Montu axed from Gono Forum

Govt distracted by Mujib Year celebrations: BNP

BNP accuses govt of hiding virus info

File photo

Family ‘file plea’ for Khaleda’s freedom

Mujib Year not for self-promotion: Quader

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.