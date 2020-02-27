Home > Politics

HC rejects Khaleda's bail plea in Zia Charitable Trust graft case

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 Feb 2020 04:09 PM BdST Updated: 27 Feb 2020 04:21 PM BdST

The High Court has turned down a bail appeal from BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia in the Zia Charitable Trust corruption case.

In an order passed on Thursday, the bench of Justice Obaidul Hassan and Justice KM Zahirul Hoque said it did not find any new grounds for granting bail to Khaleda.

But the court ordered the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University authorities to swiftly provide her with advanced medical treatment even though the former prime minister refused it.

It came after the BSMMU authority submitted a report on Khaleda's condition and treatment to the court earlier in the day.

"It must be remembered that she is a prisoner and so she is not entitled to the same facilities as any ordinary patient. The government has to take steps to ensure that she receives treatment in accordance with the jail code and other guidelines," said Justice Hassan.

On Feb 18, Khaleda’s legal counsels appealed to the High Court for her bail on humanitarian grounds in light of her health and age.

Khaleda has been in prison since February 2018, serving a total of 17 years in jail in the Zia Orphanage and Zia Charitable Trust corruption cases.

The former prime minister was later transferred to the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital on Apr 1 last year for treatment under the supervision of jail authorities.

The High Court had previously turned down another bail appeal on Jul 31 last year, taking into account the gravity of the crime and the highest punishment for the crime.

Khaleda’s lawyers subsequently appealed against the decision to the top court but the Appellate Division too denied her bail.

The court, however, ordered the authorities to take swift measures to ensure that Khaleda gets 'advanced treatment' in line with the recommendations of her medical board at BSMMU.

