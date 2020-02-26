BSMMU submits Khaleda’s health report to court
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Feb 2020 07:52 PM BdST Updated: 26 Feb 2020 07:52 PM BdST
The Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University or BSMMU has submitted a report on jailed BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s health to the Supreme Court’s registrar general.
Md Saifur Rahman, the special officer of the High Court Division, said they received the report on Wednesday afternoon.
BNP chief Khaleda Zia is being taken to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, or BSMMU, on Monday from the old jailhouse on Dhaka's Nazimuddin Road. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
On hearing a bail appeal from the former prime minister in the Zia Charitable Trust graft case, the judges on Sunday ordered the BSMMU vice-chancellor to provide an update on her medical treatment by 5pm on Wednesday, pending a further hearing.
The Appellate Division rejected Khaleda’s bail plea on Dec 12 last year and ordered the authorities to take swift measures to ensure that Khaleda gets 'advanced treatment' in line with the recommendations of her medical board at the BSMMU.
Khaleda has been in jail since February 2018 serving a total of 17 years in the Zia Orphanage and Zia Charitable Trust corruption cases.
