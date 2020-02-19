Government has nothing to do with Khaleda's imprisonment, says Quader

Quader made the remarks while speaking to reporters after a meeting with Awami League leaders from the Dhaka Division on Wednesday.

"We have many other programmes and activities. We have to work for our country and also for the party. I can't keep on answering questions about Khaleda Zia. We have spoken a lot on the issue," he said in response to a question about Khaleda's bail.

"This is not a political case but a corruption case that she went to jail for. The court will decide on the issue. It is not in Sheikh Hasina's or the Awami League's hand to address it. Therefore, please do not embarrass me with the same question over and over again. I don't want to answer the same question repeatedly."

The roads and bridges minister also addressed concerns over the impact of China's coronavirus epidemic on the national economy.

"The effect becomes universal when the global economy is affected for any reason. However, the coronavirus is yet to hit our economy. But we can't rule out its effects on our economy if the crisis lingers on," said Quader.

According to the minister, the coronavirus crisis may also have an impact on the construction of the Padma Bridge.

"At least 250 Chinese workers have gone home to celebrate the Lunar New Year. They haven't returned yet. Three spans of the Padma Bridge have been put in place already and another will be installed tomorrow despite their absence," he said.

"But we may face difficulty if they don't return from China in the next two-and-a-half months. But there won't be any problem in the next two months."