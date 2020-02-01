Journalist attacked on Dhaka voting day in Mohammadpur

Mustafizur Rahman Sumon, a staffer of internet-based news portal Agami, was transferred to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital with severe injuries to the back of his head, said Dr Sadiqur Rahman of Sikder Medical College's emergency department.

Sumon tried to click a picture of a procession brought out at Sadek Khan Road in support of Sheikh Mohammed Hossain Khokon, a councillor aspirant in ward no. 34 in DNCC, when he was attacked.

He was initially taken to Sikder Medical College Hospital and then shifted to DMCH.

“None of my supporters beat him. Other people wearing the badge of my election symbol attacked him,” councillor candidate Khokon told bdnews24.com.