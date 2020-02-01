BNP calls shutdown for Sunday over alleged irregularities in city polls
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Feb 2020 08:19 PM BdST Updated: 01 Feb 2020 08:19 PM BdST
The BNP has called a shutdown in Dhaka for Sunday citing anomalies in the results of city polls as Awami League candidates have taken an early lead in the mayoral race.
Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the decision from an instant media briefing at the party’s Naya Paltan headquarters on Saturday after the daylong voting.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Kamal questions ‘complicated’ voting system
- Journalist attacked on Dhaka voting day in Mohammadpur
- Dhaka South: Ishraque and Taposh differ on e-voting, election atmosphere
- AL leader Quader in 'stable condition' after hospital visit
- Quader visits Dhaka hospital with respiratory problems
- BNP sees rigging plot as AL plans to guard polling stations
- AL, BNP trade barbs over ‘armed activists’ as campaign crescendoes before deadline
- Awami League has brought arms and activists for Dhaka polls: BNP
- Supporters of councillor candidates clash at Atiqul’s campaign rally
- AL’s Quader worried by threat of ‘armed criminals’ disrupting Dhaka polls
Most Read
- Eight Bangladeshi evacuees from China’s Wuhan hospitalised in Dhaka
- Live: Frustration runs deep as thin presence of voters marks Dhaka city polls
- Bangladesh evacuees head to Wuhan airport as China virus death toll mounts
- Awami League’s Taposh, Atiqul take early lead in Dhaka mayor elections
- Hasina hits out at diplomatic missions over Bangladeshi election observers
- Low turnout marks Dhaka city polls, frustrates candidates
- Government asks diplomatic missions not to field Bangladeshi election observers
- How to vote in Dhaka city elections
- India bans export of protective masks, clothing amid coronavirus outbreak
- How do bats live with so many viruses?