BNP calls shutdown for Sunday over alleged irregularities in city polls

The BNP has called a shutdown in Dhaka for Sunday citing anomalies in the results of city polls as Awami League candidates have taken an early lead in the mayoral race.

Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the decision from an instant media briefing at the party’s Naya Paltan headquarters on Saturday after the daylong voting.