Supporters of councillor candidates clash at Atiqul’s campaign rally
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Jan 2020 06:05 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jan 2020 06:12 PM BdST
The supporters of two councillor candidates in Dhaka North have clashed in the presence of Awami League mayoral candidate Atiqul Islam.
The clash erupted during Atiqul’s campaign rally at Shaheed Fazle Rabbi Park in Gulshan around 12pm on Wednesday.
Md Jahidur Rahman Dulal, a local Awami League leader who has become a councillor candidate going against the party decision, later joined the rally along with his supporters.
Nasir’s supporters obstructed him when Dulal tried to get on the dais.
The supporters of the two candidates then started a scuffle. They threw chairs at their rivals in a running battle. Some were beat severely by their stick-wielding rivals.
Atiqul’s supporters formed a human shield to rescue him from the chaos that ultimately ruined the rally.
Atiqul said he hoped such incidents would not recur.
The mayor candidate also said he informed the Awami League leadership to investigate the incident.
Dulal’s name was on the initial list of Awami League-supported councillor candidates. He rejected the decision when the ruling party dropped him later.
WARNING:
