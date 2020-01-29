Home > Politics

Supporters of councillor candidates clash at Atiqul’s campaign rally

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 29 Jan 2020 06:05 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jan 2020 06:12 PM BdST

The supporters of two councillor candidates in Dhaka North have clashed in the presence of Awami League mayoral candidate Atiqul Islam.

The clash erupted during Atiqul’s campaign rally at Shaheed Fazle Rabbi Park in Gulshan around 12pm on Wednesday.

Screengrab of Somoy TV video

Screengrab of Somoy TV video

Md Nasir, the outgoing councillor and Awami League-backed candidate for the post in ward-20, sat next to Atiqul on the dais.

Md Jahidur Rahman Dulal, a local Awami League leader who has become a councillor candidate going against the party decision, later joined the rally along with his supporters.

Nasir’s supporters obstructed him when Dulal tried to get on the dais.

The supporters of the two candidates then started a scuffle. They threw chairs at their rivals in a running battle. Some were beat severely by their stick-wielding rivals.

Atiqul’s supporters formed a human shield to rescue him from the chaos that ultimately ruined the rally.

Atiqul said he hoped such incidents would not recur.

The mayor candidate also said he informed the Awami League leadership to investigate the incident.

Dulal’s name was on the initial list of Awami League-supported councillor candidates. He rejected the decision when the ruling party dropped him later.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Taposh unveils 5-point manifesto

Atiqul apologises for noisy campaigns

Radwan visits Atiqul

Tabith Awal, the BNP-backed mayoral candidate for Dhaka North, running his election campaign in the capital's Mirpur-6 on Saturday.

Tabith candidacy challenged in court

File Photo: BNP-endorsed mayoral candidate Tabith Awal, along with his supporters, came under attack while they were campaigning at Parbata Kalabazar in Dhaka’s Gabtoli on Jan 21, 2020.

BNP complaints to diplomats of intimidation

PM doesn't want govt interference in polls: Quader

Mayoral candidate Ishraque's rally attacked

BNP mayor candidates visit Annisul’s grave

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.