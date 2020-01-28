Radwan Mujib visits Dhaka North mayor candidate Atiqul

He made the call during a surpise visit to the election office of the ruling Awami League-endorsed mayoral candidate for Dhaka North Atiqul Islam in Banani on Monday.

Radwan, a trustee of the Centre for Research and Information (CRI), the ruling Awami League's research wing, is himself a voter from Dhaka North.

"Votes must be sought from each and every voter ahead of the elections. We must request people to cast their ballots for honest, qualified, skilled and tested candidates. The message that the Awami League's candidates are more honest, qualified and capable than the other contestants must be conveyed to the people."

Radwan's visit served as a morale boost for supporters and activists of the Awami League at Atiqul's office.

Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh is the other Awami League-endorsed candidate running for mayor of Dhaka South in the elections.