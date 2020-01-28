Radwan Mujib visits Dhaka North mayor candidate Atiqul
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Jan 2020 01:46 AM BdST Updated: 28 Jan 2020 01:46 AM BdST
Bangabandhu's grandson Radwan Mujib Siddiq has urged all candidates and activists campaigning for election to the Dhaka city corporations under the Awami League's banner to canvass door to door.
He made the call during a surpise visit to the election office of the ruling Awami League-endorsed mayoral candidate for Dhaka North Atiqul Islam in Banani on Monday.
Radwan, a trustee of the Centre for Research and Information (CRI), the ruling Awami League's research wing, is himself a voter from Dhaka North.
"Votes must be sought from each and every voter ahead of the elections. We must request people to cast their ballots for honest, qualified, skilled and tested candidates. The message that the Awami League's candidates are more honest, qualified and capable than the other contestants must be conveyed to the people."
Radwan's visit served as a morale boost for supporters and activists of the Awami League at Atiqul's office.
Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh is the other Awami League-endorsed candidate running for mayor of Dhaka South in the elections.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Radwan Mujib visits Dhaka North mayor candidate Atiqul
- Mayoral candidate Atiqul apologises for noisy election campaigns
- BNP alleges attacks, intimidation over Dhaka polls in meeting with diplomats
- Justice Choudhury challenges Tabith candidacy in High Court
- PM told govt officials not to interfere in Dhaka city polls, says Quader
- BNP mayoral candidate Ishraque's rally attacked in Gopibag
- BNP mayor candidates pay respects at Annisul Huq’s grave
- Justice Shamsuddin files complaint against Tabith over ‘Singapore firm’
- Tabith feels ‘positive’ over EC steps to probe attack on him
- Atiqul seeks law to replace posters, banners with digital campaign
Most Read
- RAB rescues 13 Rohingya women from traffickers in Dhaka’s Aftabnagar
- ‘Bangladesh is NOT Ukraine’: Pompeo accuses reporter of ‘shameful’ lying
- Experts say Bangladesh risks coronavirus outbreak even as no case reported yet
- Hasina cooks, sends food to allrounder Shakib, wife Shishir
- Suspected killer of 31 fishermen dies in alleged shootout
- How to protect yourself from coronavirus
- Ex-basketball star Kobe Bryant, daughter and three others killed in helicopter crash
- Govt to bring back Bangladeshis from China amid coronavirus outbreak
- Chinese national hospitalised in Dhaka with cold, fever amid coronavirus scare
- China allots nearly $9bn to contain spread of virus