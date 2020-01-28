Home > Politics

Radwan Mujib visits Dhaka North mayor candidate Atiqul

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 28 Jan 2020 01:46 AM BdST Updated: 28 Jan 2020 01:46 AM BdST

Bangabandhu's grandson Radwan Mujib Siddiq has urged all candidates and activists campaigning for election to the Dhaka city corporations under the Awami League's banner to canvass door to door.

He made the call during a surpise visit to the election office of the ruling Awami League-endorsed mayoral candidate for Dhaka North Atiqul Islam in Banani on Monday.

Radwan, a trustee of the Centre for Research and Information (CRI), the ruling Awami League's research wing, is himself a voter from Dhaka North.

"Votes must be sought from each and every voter ahead of the elections. We must request people to cast their ballots for honest, qualified, skilled and tested candidates. The message that the Awami League's candidates are more honest, qualified and capable than the other contestants must be conveyed to the people."

Radwan's visit served as a morale boost for supporters and activists of the Awami League at Atiqul's office.

Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh is the other Awami League-endorsed candidate running for mayor of Dhaka South in the elections.

