BNP mayor candidates pay respects at Annisul Huq’s grave

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 Jan 2020 03:37 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jan 2020 03:37 PM BdST

BNP-backed mayoral candidates Tabith Awal and Ishraque Hossain have paid their respects to former Dhaka North mayor Annisul Huq at his grave in the capital's Banani.

Ishraque, the son of Sadek Hossain Khoka, the last mayor of a unified Dhaka city, is running for the mayor's office in Dhaka South City Corporation or DSCC.

Meanwhile, Tabith, the son of BNP Vice Chairman Abdul Awal Mintoo is contesting the mayoral elections in Dhaka North City Corporation or DNCC and had run against Awami League-backed Annisul in the 2015 city elections.

Tabith and Ishraque went to the Banani Graveyard on Friday morning to pay respects at the grave of Arafat Rahman Koko, younger son of the BNP Chairman Khaleda Zia. They later visited Annisul’s grave and placed a wreath on it.

Annisul, a businessman turned politician, won the DNCC mayor's post in the first elections to the bifurcated city corporations in 2015. Tabith had pulled out of the races that year alleging vote rigging.

Annisul passed away on Nov 30, 2017 while undergoing treatment in a hospital in London. He was succeeded by Atiqul Islam, another businessman, who won the by-elections to his post with a ticket from the Awami League. The BNP had boycotted the elections.

