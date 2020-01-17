Home > Politics

GM Quader names 80 new Jatiya Party leaders after Raushon promotes 16

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 17 Jan 2020 10:46 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jan 2020 10:46 PM BdST

Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader has announced names of 29 new advisers, 37 vice-chairmen and 14 joint secretaries general in retaliation to the promotion of 16 by Chief Patron Raushon Ershad.

Friday’s announcement came as a sign that the rift between late party founder HM Ershad’s brother Quader and widow Raushon is very much alive after Quader took over formally through the recent national council.

Quader has made his wife Sherifa Quader, sister Marina Rahman and niece Mehe Zebunnesa Rahman Tumpa advisers. Marina is a former MP while Sherifa, a singer, was known as an organiser of cultural functions. Tumpa had married Presidium Member Ziauddin Ahmed Bablu in 2017.

The Jatiya Party chief has also made Ershad’s son Rahgir Al Mahi Shad joint secretary general, but he had been named a co-chairman by his mother two days ago.

Quader made the announcement with the powers vested on him by the party constitution and as per a decision taken in the council, his Press and Political Secretary Sunil Shubho Roy told bdnews24.com.

When the party created the ceremonial post of chief patron for Raushon in the Dec 28, 2019 council, Secretary General Mashiur Rahman Ranga said, “Raushon Ershad’s position will be above the chairman in the party.

Quader objected when she announced the promotion of 16 on Jan 15. She had “no authority” to do so, he said.

Both Raushon and Shad had skipped the council.

