BNP mayor candidate Ishraque to stand trial in ACC case
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Jan 2020 06:19 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jan 2020 07:35 PM BdST
A court is going to try Ishraque Hossain, the BNP candidate for Dhaka South City Corporation mayor, on charges of concealing wealth information.
The court set a date to begin testimony of witnesses after framing charges against Ishraque on Wednesday in the case initiated by the Anti-Corruption Commission.
It comes as Ishraque, son of the last mayor of undivided Dhaka City Corporation and recently deceased BNP leader Sadeque Hossain Khoka, is campaigning for the sixth day ahead of the elections slated for Jan 30.
Ishraque Hossain, the BNP candidate for Dhaka South City Corporation mayor, campaigning ahead of elections.
The commission’s Assistant Director Md Shamsul Alam in August, 2010 prosecuted the siblings as they did not respond to the notices.
Ishraque and Sarika had moved the High Court challenging the notices, but the court dismissed their petitions.
It ordered them to surrender in the trial court in November, 2018 when they sought anticipatory bail.
A court sentenced Khoka to 10 years in jail in a corruption case two years ago.
The BNP leader was in the US at the time. He died in November last year.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- BNP mayor candidate Ishraque to stand trial in corruption case
- Development has earned Awami League strong public support: IRI survey
- Hasina wants no AL excesses in Dhaka city polls: Quader
- Mayor runner Taposh ‘dreams big’ for Dhaka South City
- Ctg by-polls: Blast heard outside voting centre
- Dhaka polls heat peaking as Tabith, Taposh allege attacks on supporters
- Hasina makes Sayeed Khokon member of Awami League central committee
- Tabith Awal pledges to eradicate graft, mosquito menace if elected
- Atiqul seeks to continue his work if re-elected Dhaka North mayor
- Dhaka mayoral candidates hit campaign trail as EC tags logos
Most Read
- Bangladesh agree to tour Pakistan for three T20s, two Tests, one ODI
- Trump tweets image of Democrats in Muslim garb
- Amnesty International apologises for ‘erroneous’ post marking Bangladesh ‘war zone’
- Development has earned Awami League strong public support: IRI survey
- Dhaka city polls on Jan 30 as scheduled after HC rejects writ petition
- Stocks suffer a huge slump again as DSEX drops below base value
- ‘Don’t hold vote on Saraswati Puja’: Dhaka University students demand, block Shahbagh
- Robi pays first instalment of BTRC's audit demand
- World Court to rule on emergency measures in Myanmar genocide case on January 23: Gambia
- Three teachers killed near Kenya's Somalia border in a suspected militant attack