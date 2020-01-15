BNP mayor candidate Ishraque to stand trial in ACC case

The court set a date to begin testimony of witnesses after framing charges against Ishraque on Wednesday in the case initiated by the Anti-Corruption Commission.

It comes as Ishraque, son of the last mayor of undivided Dhaka City Corporation and recently deceased BNP leader Sadeque Hossain Khoka, is campaigning for the sixth day ahead of the elections slated for Jan 30.

Ishraque Hossain, the BNP candidate for Dhaka South City Corporation mayor, campaigning ahead of elections.

The ACC sent notices to Ishraque and his sister Sarika Sadeque in September, 2008 asking them to submit details of their assets, liabilities, loans, and sources of earnings. It also sought information on assets of people dependent on them.

The commission’s Assistant Director Md Shamsul Alam in August, 2010 prosecuted the siblings as they did not respond to the notices.

Ishraque and Sarika had moved the High Court challenging the notices, but the court dismissed their petitions.

It ordered them to surrender in the trial court in November, 2018 when they sought anticipatory bail.

A court sentenced Khoka to 10 years in jail in a corruption case two years ago.

The BNP leader was in the US at the time. He died in November last year.