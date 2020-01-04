Hasina names Nahean as BCL president, Lekhak as general secretary
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Jan 2020 06:24 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jan 2020 07:58 PM BdST
Awami League chief Sheikh Hasina has named Al-Nahean Khan Joy and Lekhak Bhattacharjee as the president and the general secretary of its student affiliate Bangladesh Chhatra League.
The prime minister removed the “acting” tag from their posts in an event marking the organisation’s anniversary at the Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka on Saturday.
They had been acting as president and general secretary of the organisation since mid-September 2018, when Rezwanul Haque Chowdhury Shovon and Golam Rabbani were removed amid allegations of extortion.
Both Joy and Lekhak are Dhaka University students. They had been working as vice-president and joint general secretary of BCL during the tenure of Shovon and Rabbani, who took charge after its last council in May 2018.
Hailing from Barishal, Joy is completing Masters in criminology.
Lekhak is also a post-graduate student of the social welfare department.
His uncle Swapan Bhattacharjee, an MP from Jashore’s Manirampur, is the state minister for rural development and cooperatives.
Lekhak had worked as joint general secretary of BCL’s Dhaka University unit and Jagannath Hall unit.
