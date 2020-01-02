BNP-backed councillor candidate arrested in old case in Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Jan 2020 05:41 PM BdST Updated: 02 Jan 2020 05:41 PM BdST
Police have arrested a councillor candidate backed by the BNP in Dhaka in an old case.
Tajuddin Ahmed Taju, the president of the party’s Bangshal unit, submitted his nomination for Ward No. 32 under Dhaka South City Corporation.
Police arrested him at the Ittefaq intersection about 4:15pm on Thursday.
He is named in a number of cases initiated under the Explosives Act and the court issued an arrest warrant for him in some cases, Bangshal Police Station chief Shahin Fakir told bdnews24.com.
BNP leaders and activists were sued in a slew of cases over crude bomb explosions in Old Dhaka’s Bangshal during violent protests in 2015.
