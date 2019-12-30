Police foil leftists’ black flag march

Protesters clashed with the police in front of Matsya Bhaban at 1am. Traffic came to a halt around the Matsya Bhaban intersection for about 20 minutes at this time.

About 26 activists, including Saiful Haque, the general secretary of the Biplobi Workers Party and Chief Coordinator of Ganasanghati Andolan Zonayed Saki, were wounded in the clash, Communist Party of Bangladesh leader Abdullah Al Kafi Ratan told reporters. The injured are receiving treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

“We requested the LDA leaders not to break the barricade. But they did not listen and attacked us instead,” said DMP Ramna Zone DC Sazzadur Rahman.

Five policemen were injured in the attack, among which two are critically wounded, said DC Sazzadur. Out patience ran out at one point and we dispersed the protesters, he added.

“We have taken five people into police custody. We will take action after analysing the video footage,” said Ramna Police Station chief Monirul Islam.

The ruling Awami League won the 11th parliamentary election by a landslide on Dec 30, 2018 by securing 258 constituencies. On the other hand, the BNP suffered a massive rout with just six seats. The Leftist Democratic Alliance rejected the election results alleging massive rigging.



The leftists announced nationwide rallies to observe the anniversary of the 11th parliamentary election as ‘Democracy Killing Day.’



Accordingly, leaders of the left coalition gathered in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka on Monday morning. After holding a meeting, the leaders marched towards the Prime Minister's Office with black flags.