‘No comments now’, says Sayeed Khokon after AL nomination snub
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Dec 2019 11:30 PM BdST Updated: 29 Dec 2019 11:30 PM BdST
Dhaka South Mayor Mohammad Sayeed Khokon has declined to comment on the Awami League ignoring him and picking Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh for the race to his office.
The son of late Mohammad Hanif, the mayor of undivided Dhaka City Corporation, Khokon had sought the ruling party’s nomination for reelection along with contenders such as Taposh and Haji Mohammad Salim, among others.
But the party named Taposh to run for the mayor election to Dhaka South while it stuck with Mayor Atiqul Islam as its pick for Dhaka North on Sunday.
As the candidates sought support and vote from the media conference at party chief Sheikh Hasina’s Dhanmondi offices where it announced the names, Khokon stayed home.
He visited neither the party offices nor did he go to his office at Dhaka South City Corporation’s headquarters, the Nagar Bhaban.
Asked for his reaction over phone, he told bdnews24.com: “No comments on this issue at this moment.”
The Awami League’s local government nomination board held a meeting chaired by party chief Sheikh Hasina at the Ganabhaban on Saturday, but did not announce the names immediately.
“The leader [Hasina] herself is checking with her sources. We’ve received reports from the intelligence agencies. So, it’s taking time to analyse everything,” General Secretary Obaidul Quader said after the meeting.
He said Hasina made the decision on agreement between the members of the nomination board, who reviewed the popularity and acceptance of the aspirants. “There’s nothing much to say about it,” Quader said.
There had been speculations that Khokon, who came under heavy criticism after the outbreak of dengue fever earlier this year, is not going to get the nomination for reelection.
He had cried while collecting the party’s nomination forms last week, saying he had been passing “a difficult time” in politics.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Taposh seeks support from Khokon, Atiqul grateful for nomination
- BNP opposes e-voting, cites risks of rigging
- Atiqul, Taposh secure Awami League ticket for Dhaka polls
- Awami League will name Dhaka mayoral candidates Sunday
- BNP picks Ishraque, Tabith as mayoral candidates in Dhaka city polls
- GM Quader retains Jatiya Party chairmanship, Raushon becomes chief patron
- Jatiya Party creates post of 'chief patron' for Raushon Ershad
- AL MP Nadwi ‘admits’ to taking control of polling stations in Chattogram city polls
- Awami League announces full committee, Waseqa named finance secretary
- Ripon, Tabith, Ishraque gun for BNP nomination to run for Dhaka mayor
Most Read
- Awami League will name Dhaka mayoral candidates Sunday
- Atiqul, Taposh secure Awami League ticket for Dhaka polls
- PEC, JSC results to be published on Dec 31
- Hasina inaugurates construction of new airport terminal
- Customs officials seize 64kg of gold at Dhaka airport
- Bangladesh Bank official, daughters die in road crash
- 2 dead and 7 wounded in shooting ambush at music video filming
- BNP picks Ishraque, Tabith as mayoral candidates in Dhaka city polls
- Cold wave likely to continue in northern Bangladesh
- Boy, 14, admits to trying to rape 7-year-old girl before she died in Dhaka: Police