BNP opposes e-voting, cites risks of rigging

Election results generated by EVMs are never acceptable, BNP’s Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said at a media briefing on Sunday.

“It’s a matter of great concern that the Election Commission has become active to serve the government's interest again. It created an unprecedented history with the last national election," said Rizvi citing allegations of rigging.

Rizvi accused the EC of helping the government rig the election through the use of electronic devices. “We call upon the EC to cancel the use of EVMs and initiate an election acceptable to all."

EVMs are not a transparent voting system which never serves democracy, said Rizvi citing some research. EVMs can be 'tampered' with, he said. “The results generated by these machines cannot be trusted.”

"Not only BNP but also other political parties and election observers said that EVM is a major way to rig elections. But the EC never responds to it."

Almost 5 million voters in Dhaka will cast their ballots for the city corporation election, slated for Jan 30, using the EVM for the first time.

The BNP leaders, who have always objected to the EVM, suspect that it will 'manipulate' the system to favour the ruling party. But the EC always claimed that the use of EVMs will decrease the scope of rigging.

The BNP is participating in the election despite all worries and announced mayoral candidates for both city corporations.

On Wednesday, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said the EVMs will be used in the city election. Following his statement, the EC 'became vocal on the use of EVMs in the election,' said Rizvi explaining how the EC is kowtowing to the government.