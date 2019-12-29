BNP opposes e-voting, cites risks of rigging
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Dec 2019 03:45 PM BdST Updated: 29 Dec 2019 03:45 PM BdST
The Election Commission will use electronic voting in the Dhaka City Corporation election only to serve the government's interest, the BNP has alleged.
Election results generated by EVMs are never acceptable, BNP’s Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said at a media briefing on Sunday.
“It’s a matter of great concern that the Election Commission has become active to serve the government's interest again. It created an unprecedented history with the last national election," said Rizvi citing allegations of rigging.
Rizvi accused the EC of helping the government rig the election through the use of electronic devices. “We call upon the EC to cancel the use of EVMs and initiate an election acceptable to all."
EVMs are not a transparent voting system which never serves democracy, said Rizvi citing some research. EVMs can be 'tampered' with, he said. “The results generated by these machines cannot be trusted.”
"Not only BNP but also other political parties and election observers said that EVM is a major way to rig elections. But the EC never responds to it."
Almost 5 million voters in Dhaka will cast their ballots for the city corporation election, slated for Jan 30, using the EVM for the first time.
The BNP leaders, who have always objected to the EVM, suspect that it will 'manipulate' the system to favour the ruling party. But the EC always claimed that the use of EVMs will decrease the scope of rigging.
The BNP is participating in the election despite all worries and announced mayoral candidates for both city corporations.
On Wednesday, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said the EVMs will be used in the city election. Following his statement, the EC 'became vocal on the use of EVMs in the election,' said Rizvi explaining how the EC is kowtowing to the government.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Atiqul, Taposh secure Awami League ticket for Dhaka polls
- Awami League will name Dhaka mayoral candidates Sunday
- BNP picks Ishraque, Tabith as mayoral candidates in Dhaka city polls
- GM Quader retains Jatiya Party chairmanship, Raushon becomes chief patron
- Jatiya Party creates post of 'chief patron' for Raushon Ershad
- AL MP Nadwi ‘admits’ to taking control of polling stations in Chattogram city polls
- Awami League announces full committee, Waseqa named finance secretary
- Ripon, Tabith, Ishraque gun for BNP nomination to run for Dhaka mayor
- Mahbub Talukdar should have resigned before calling for reforms: Hasan Mahmud
- Taposh, Salim collect AL’s nomination forms for Dhaka South mayor polls
Most Read
- Bangladesh Bank official, daughters die in road crash
- Awami League will name Dhaka mayoral candidates Sunday
- Hasina inaugurates construction of new airport terminal
- Customs officials seize 64kg of gold at Dhaka airport
- PEC, JSC results to be published on Dec 31
- BNP picks Ishraque, Tabith as mayoral candidates in Dhaka city polls
- Atiqul, Taposh secure Awami League ticket for Dhaka polls
- Truck bomb kills at least 90 in Mogadishu
- Starting upbeat, Bangladesh’s economy ends 2019 tanking
- DMCH nurse dies two days after attempted suicide