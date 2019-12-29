Home > Politics

Atiqul, Taposh secure Awami League ticket for Dhaka polls

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 29 Dec 2019 12:11 PM BdST Updated: 29 Dec 2019 12:32 PM BdST

Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has secured the Awami League nomination for the mayoral post for Dhaka South in the city election, while Atiqul Islam, mayor of Dhaka North, has retained his chance to stay in the race.

The decision left out Dhaka South Mayor Sayeed Khokon from the race.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced the names from a press briefing in Dhaka on Sunday. The ruling party held a meeting to finalise its mayoral candidates for the two city corporations in Dhaka on Saturday night, but did not announce the names immediately. Party chief Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting.

As many as 20 aspirants submitted forms for nomination as mayoral candidates and 1,225 as councillor candidates for the Jan 30 polls.

Immediately after the announcement of the nominations, Taposh made a pledge to work to build an improved Dhaka city. Atiqul Islam sought cooperation from voters in Dhaka North in tackling challenges facing the city.

After the city corporation was split, an election was held in 2015 and Annisul Huq was elected as Dhaka North mayor while Sayeed Khokon for Dhaka South.

Atiqul Islam was elected in the by-election boycotted by the BNP and other parties and held following the death of Huq.

The BNP nominated Ishraque Hossain and Tabith Awal to run for mayor in the elections to the bifurcated Dhaka city. Ishraque will vie for Dhaka South and Tabith for Dhaka North.

Ishraque’s father Sadeque Hossain Khoka, who died in November, was the last mayor of the undivided Dhaka City Corporation.

Tabith, a member of the party’s National Executive Committee, had fought for the DNCC mayor in 2015, but lost to the Awami League’s Annisul Huq. His father Abdul Awal Mintoo is a vice-chairman of the party.

