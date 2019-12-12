Home > Politics

Top court rejects Khaleda’s bail appeal in Zia Charitable Trust graft case

  Supreme Court Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 12 Dec 2019 01:35 PM BdST Updated: 12 Dec 2019 01:37 PM BdST

The top court has denied bail to BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia in the Zia Charitable Trust corruption case.

A six-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud on Thursday rejected her appeal against a High Court order that turned down her bail plea in the case.

More to follow

