Top court rejects Khaleda’s bail appeal in Zia Charitable Trust graft case
Supreme Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Dec 2019 01:35 PM BdST Updated: 12 Dec 2019 01:37 PM BdST
The top court has denied bail to BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia in the Zia Charitable Trust corruption case.
A six-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud on Thursday rejected her appeal against a High Court order that turned down her bail plea in the case.
More to follow
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Security beefed up at Supreme Court ahead of Khaleda's bail appeal hearing
- BSMMU sends medical report on Khaleda to court, Fakhrul doubts it
- Salam, Ata elected president, general secretary of Awami League’s Chattogram north
- Awami League to choose leaders on merit, not muscle, says general secretary
- AL may bring change to its leadership bar Hasina presidency, says Quader
- Chaos in Supreme Court over Khaleda’s bail hearing
- Khaleda’s lawyer Kaiser Kamal arrested over 'adultery' lands in jail
- Govt intervened to delay Khaleda’s bail, says Mirza Fakhrul
- Khaleda’s lawyer Kaiser Kamal held over 'adultery'
- SC defers Khaleda’s bail hearing as authorities fail to submit medical report
Most Read
- Body of foreigner found buried beside home in Dhaka's Banani
- Suu Kyi tells UN's top court charge of Rohingya genocide is 'misleading'
- Security cameras were off at murdered Chinese national’s home in Dhaka: police
- BSMMU sends medical report on Khaleda to court, Fakhrul doubts it
- UGC orders public universities to shut evening courses
- Bangladesh film about girl surfer faces calls to be banned
- Couple found dead in Dhaka’s Fakirapool in suspected murder-suicide
- India's parliament passes citizenship law, protests flare
- At least one dead, dozens injured in plastics factory fire in Dhaka’s Keraniganj
- Onion price hike drives inflation in Bangladesh